CCC Museum receives large donation

A Hill City Museum received a piece of history a few months ago, and it will soon have an official welcome.

Donated GMC Civilian Conservation Corps truck in Hill City. (KOTA TV)

The CCC Museum is proudly displaying a restored 1935 GMC Civilian Conservation Corps truck.

U.S. Army Veteran Allen Goens restored the truck and donated it to the museum.

Director Otto Bochman says the truck brings attention to the history and legacy of young CCC men, especially those who contributed to the tourism industry of the Black Hills.

"They did big projects in Wind Cave and Jewel Cave, the infrastructure at Custer State Park. They even helped with Mount Rushmore. You don't hear that often, but they also assisted with that. The truck is a symbol of what those guys did during that nine-year-period and we're just really pleased to have it here," said Otto Bochman, director of the CCC Museum in Hill City.

The truck will be dedicated on Saturday, July 27 at 10 A.M. at the Hill City Visitor Information Center.