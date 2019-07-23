"Be prepared out there," Beating Heat Exhaustion and Stroke this summer

Whether you are playing a game of pickleball, taking a hike, or conditioning for a big sports season, it's important to keep the sun and the heat it produces in mind.

Heat-related deaths are one of the deadliest weather-related health outcomes, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The first and less severe is heat exhaustion.

"That might be where somebody has some nausea or dizziness or profusely sweating, fatigue or things like that," said Daniel Jensen, DPT, SCS, and owner of Physio Performance in Rapid City.

Heat Stroke is even more trouble.

"When somebody um might actually start vomiting. They might actually start decreasing sweat output um and their temperature can rise to even 104 degrees or higher, that's a medical emergency," Jensen added.

If you do want to be active outside, Jensen says it is essential to be prepared.

"Taking enough rest breaks, have water on hands, having cool wicking clothing to be wearing whether you're running outside," he said.

That also means working out differently than normal.

"You might actually modify your workout a little bit so that you may be doing some more interval training where you're taking more frequent breaks, you're finding some shade, and making sure that you watch for those signs and symptoms before they would come along," Jensen said.