A snapshot of art at Festival in the Park

Despite the rain, people were still able to enjoy one of the largest outdoor festivals in the Black Hills.

On Sunday thousands of people ate food and admired art at the 42nd annual Festival in the Park in Spearfish.

Nearly 200 vendors filled Spearfish City Park, displaying metalwork, wood carvings, and paintings.

Mark and Heidi Watson have displayed their photography at the festival for 10 years.

Mark says photography is a great excuse to enjoy nature and relive wonderful memories over and over again.

"We started off small and have grown consistently year after year. I love watching people come into the booth, and whether it's my photos or Heidi's photos, get that oh wow factor. They're calling their friends from across the alley in front of the tent and saying hey, you have to look at this photo. It's absolutely amazing," said Mark Watson, co-owner and photographer of Watson Photography.

Attendees could also listen to live music and do hot yoga.

All proceeds from the event help produce the festival and assist other arts activities in the greater Spearfish area.