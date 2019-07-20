Best of Show artist features detailed carving at Native POP

On Saturday thousands of people celebrated Native art and culture in downtown Rapid City.

Colorful artists, designers, models, and culture bearers filled the space of Main Street Square.

Rhonda Holy Bear was one of 40 artists at Native POP, or People of the Plains.

She won Best of Show with a figurine called "Lakota Honor" featuring her skills with carving, painting, and intricate beadwork.

Holy Bear says being able to represent her culture through art means everything to her.

"I just found it very cathartic, very healing for me to make these figures. I just looked at what our grandmothers did. The best work, they did their very finest work. And that's what I wanted to be. They inspired me to become the person that I have become," said Rhonda Holy Bear, artist and winner of Best of Show at Native POP.

About 4,000 people attended Native POP this year.

