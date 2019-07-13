Fallen rocks force road closures near Sturgis and Deadwood

Rocks fell from the cliffs the size of small vehicles.

Those rocks are the reason the South Dakota Department of Transportation blocked off a scenic highway Friday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook photos of fallen rocks blocking the road.

Because of the potential danger, authorities closed Highway 14A Boulder Canyon from Sturgis to Deadwood.

Highway Patrol asked folks to use alternate routes such as Highway U-S 85 to get to Interstate 90.

When we drove along the cliffs around 8 this morning, the 14A was open for both sides of traffic.