Camaro Rally honors veterans

Engines were roaring at the ninth annual Camaro Rally for the vets at Fort Meade Veteran Hospital.

Veterans got to relive some classic, all-American memories.

Drivers from all over the nation showed off their rides to honor the veterans for their service.

With about 20 old and new cars, folks got an up-close look at the shiny vehicles.

The vets and V-A staff also had the opportunity to walk around and interact with the drivers.

For many veterans, they not only got to enjoy spending time with the community -- but the classic, all-American cars allowed them to relive some classic, all-American memories.

"Gets them outside and it gets them to see cars of their youth. The 69 Camaros are really fantastic and even the new ones. And the veterans just love to see the cars," says director of rally and events for Sturgis, Jerry Cole.

"For them to be able to get up close to them and really see them, hear the roar of the engines it just puts a smile on their face, and it's great to see," says public affairs officer of VA Hospital, Teresa Forbes.

Cole and the rest of the staff look forward to keeping this tradition going strong.