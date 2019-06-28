Good samaritans takes matters into their own hands

Drivers in Box Elder had a slow commute earlier this week -- thanks to a 50-pound snapping turtle trying to cross the street.

After watching the turtle struggle, good Samaritans decided to take matters into their own hands.

They picked him up and brought him to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Senior animal services and enforcement officer, Kelsey Harty says that they gave the reptile a full checkup to determine that he was healthy.

Their next step was to bring him to a safe spot and set him free.

"We just kind of took him out of the city and just let him go. It's really hard to describe where he is specifically, but he is probably long gone by now. We let him go along the creek, and he's either gone or making himself home there," says Harty.

Harty says that it's pretty rare to see snapping turtles in the Black Hills, but every summer the humane society comes across one to two of them.