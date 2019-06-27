Local vendors honored at Farm to Table event

Nourish, the cafeteria restaurant at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital, sliced up fresh products at their annual farm-to-table-event today.

Local vendors showcase their products at the Farm to Table event.

Once a year, Executive Chef Scott Brinker puts on this event, where he provides food to the staff and invites vendors.

The main point is to showcase how important it is to buy from local vendors -- as well as informing people about the health benefits of locally sourced food.

Nourish chef Scott Brinker says locally grown food doesn't only provide more nutrients, but it also helps the community.

"We spend several million dollars a year here on food. If I can spend 15 to 20 percent of that here in town that keeps the money local and it's fresher," says Brinker.

"You know your farmer, and you know where your food is coming from, and it's healthier for you. It's going to be easier to get to in the summertime, and there is just a lot of great food all over South Dakota," says co-owner of Cedar Gardens Creek Peggy Martin.

On the last Thursday of each month during the 2019 growing season Nourish will be teaming up with local vendors so they can sell their food.