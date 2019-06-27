Hundreds attend the Rapid City's 12th annual Homeless Connect

The 12th annual Homeless Connect event added something new this year. The event is a one-stop shop for the homeless to pick up everything from a meal to information about finding a job.

More than 300 people gathered at General Beadle Elementary School Thursday to fill their bags to the top with various donations.

People who are homeless or are on the verge of being homeless were able to enjoy a full meal, grab a few movies and books and get a free haircut from the students at Headlines Academy.

Seven-year-old Mariah felt like she was taking a trip with her step mother as she flashed a big smile at the family photo booth.

But the newest addition this year is all the racks of clothes coming in all different sizes catering to the whole family.

In February, Jeanne Burckhard- McKenna launched a new service called the Regifting Store. But on Thursday she moved all the clothes to the Homeless Connect Event to reach more people. Several children stuffed their bags quickly.

Burckhard-McKenna, a former north middle school principal, remembers her struggle as a single mother and said support is always needed.

"But as a principal I saw many of our families do not have family members here for support and there on their own. So we really want to let them know Rapid City is a giving community and we are all here together," Burckhard-McKenna said.

About 30 agencies in the area set up booths including Rural America Initiatives, Youth and Family Services and the most important one to Kyle Roberts, Labor and Regulations.

"I was aware due to the grapevine that the construction that's going on, they are hiring workers that work up to 20 something dollars an hour and you got to go to the Labor and Regulations. So I'm like yeah I got to write that down. Pass that information," Roberts said.

McKenna said through the years she noticed an increase in the local homeless population but says she also sees more organizations lending a hand.