Wards 3 and 4 candidates selected for City Council runoff

After none of the council candidates in Wards 3 or 4 received enough votes to put them over the top during June 4th's municipal election, the top two vote-getters in each of those wards faced off in Tuesday's runoff.

Ward 3 found Gregory Strommen and Jeffrey Bailie facing off to fill Jason Salamun's seat -- after he chose not to run again this year.

Strommen will be Ward 3's next City Council member, winning 56 % percent of the vote 607 to 472.

In Ward Four, Lance Lehmann and incumbent Amanda Scott went head-to-head.

Three-term Councilwoman Scott ended with 33% of the votes giving her challenger, Lehmann the win with 67% of the votes closing the numbers down 548 to 268.

Lehmann talked about what he hopes to bring to the table for Rapid City and what this victory means personally to him as well.

"In terms of the city, I'm really hoping to focus on infrastructure in the next couple of years my first term. In terms of me, I'm hoping to bring some of the compassion I've shown managing a restaurant the last several couples of years. I'm excited. I'm glad I won my first election I was ever a part of and I'm looking forward to serving the people of North Rapid," Lehmann said.