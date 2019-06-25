Candidates have final dialogue before Tuesday runoff election

Candidates for Rapid City addressed the public one last time Monday evening before Tuesday's municipal election.

In a public forum, candidates from Wards 3 and 4 were asked about their primary focuses if elected.

Some of their responses included infrastructure, drainage and sewage issues, and wage suppression.

They have stressed those topics through each of their campaigns and are really hoping to encourage a better voter turnout.

One former state lawmaker weighed in on the importance.

"That's the only power that we as citizens have with our government really unless we want to be one of them. Again, having been a state legislator, you're one of very many. I mean, I went down there, I was going to change things for my people. Good luck. I mean I did some stuff but I didn't get everything done I wanted to," said Alice Mccoy, a former state representative.

Polls in Wards three and Four will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.