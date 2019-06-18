'Four More Years,' Donald Trump supporters in Rapid City rally for re-election kickoff

The Pennington County Republican Party convened at the Ramkota Inn to host a Trump Rally Tuesday evening.

Donald Trump supporter holds sign at a rally for the President's re-election in 2020. (KEVN)

The event coincided with the President's re-election kickoff in Orlando, Florida.

They all watched the live stream as the President announced his 2020 presidential run.

They say the President is "leading the nation as a voice for conservatives" and insists he is putting America first.

"In my opinion to be a Republican, you got to be a Christian Conservative Republican. A Christian means you're Bible-based, a conservative means you're constitutional-based and Republican means you go by the platform we set forth," said Representative Tim Goodwin, District 30.

One woman who was originally Independent said switched over to the Republican party so that she can vote in the primaries.

She believes it is beneficial for her and can be for many others.

"I'm hoping that other people will be able to see that our president that is currently in office is for the constitution. It is no longer really has anything for me to do with republican, democrat, liberal, conservative. It is all about who is going to uphold the Constitution," said Crystal Deurloo.

The rally was free to attend. Donations were encouraged in order to help cover cost of the venue.