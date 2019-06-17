'A requirement and want,' ADA upgrades begin on W Omaha Street in Rapid City

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) began working at the intersection of W Omaha and 11th streets as part of an ADA upgrade-project Monday.

Aside from updating curbs, crews are also replacing push buttons at crosswalks and stoplights, putting in place a new model that makes noise.

The DOT says these projects are planned five to eight years out and are absolutely necessary as the laws change.

"We are pulling out old curb ramps that may look like they're accessible but they don't have some of the dimpled panels and the other things that the new law requires, but they're also something that we want to comply with. I mean we want out streets and sidewalks to be accessible for everybody," said Jesse Nelson, a project engineer at the DOT.

The $1.35 million project will also include upgrades at 8th, 7th, 5th, and 3rd streets, along with Maple St., Waterloo St., and Brennen Avenue.

Travelers can expect lane closures and traffic delays on Omaha St. during the process.

Next year, the DOT plans to begin working on Mount Rushmore Rd., which will include intersections between Omaha St. and Kansas City St.