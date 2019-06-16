Soldiers grasp the seriousness of crashes in Golden Coyote training

Thousands of servicemen and women lined up for another round of training at the Annual Golden Coyote this weekend.

In a rollover training, occupants were flipped at different angles in a combat vehicle making for quite the challenge.

"When I tell them to egress out of the vehicle, I'm just telling them to go ahead and release their seatbelts and find an open door and communicate with each other," said David McKelvey, an NCO.

"The first person to actually get out a door open needs to communicate that to the rest of the occupants so that they can exit the vehicle and make sure that everyone is safe, nobody needs help to be able to get out," said Lt. Robert Konowech, U.S. Navy.

On the other end of Camp Rapid in a digital firing range, the U.S. Army Enhanced Skills Training put members in a controlled space without the use of ammunition.

"What we're doing here is we're providing the crawl phase of the training which is familiarizing the soldiers with how the weapon works, what it is, what it does," said Staff Sgt. Stephen Smith.

"I think the biggest thing is to stay calm and make sure your breathing is consistent and not to panic," said Jennifer Koval, HM3.

Whether they are learning how to get out of one of these in a rollover situation or learn how to shoot one of the many weapons, all of the service members said that this training is invaluable.

"Being able to understand your weapon system is important in order to get ready to go out into the field to protect yourself and others," Koval said.

"If you don't do this type of training and this happens to you in real life, you're not going to react in the best most prepared way that you otherwise could have so I think this is definitely very useful, a very lifesaving training," continued Lt. Konowech.