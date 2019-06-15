Man takes 6 months to ride cross country, raising money for vets

Josh Hart has been on the road for 85 days. Every weekend he is in a different city where he holds something called a 'Ride for the Warriors' which is a group of people in each city that hops on their motorcycles to benefit local veterans.

Josh Hart and Louie are headed cross country to raise money for veterans.

Hart joined with Indian Motorcycle in Sturgis and they picked Veterans Charity Ride to donate their money to. This ride starts in Salt Lake City and is an all expense paid trip for 15 veterans to take a drive up to the rally.

For Hart, he's wanted to do this cross country journey for years to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

"I just wanted to take a season of my life and advocate for our veterans this is the best way I know how to honor the men and women that have served our country and try to give back and shine a light one the suicide epidemic that is just mind boggling," says Josh Hart.

Josh and Louie started on March 23rd in Tucson Arizona and will end this cross country journey right back there on November 11th for Veterans Day.

If you would like to keep up with the two, you can head to their website here- https://longmotoride.com/