Preventing hail damage to your car

Recent hail storms left homes and car owners at a loss.

"Came out and there it was. The damage was all done to my car and it was very devastating," said Cozy Petersen, who's experienced hail damage on her vehicles three times.

Often times after a storm causes damage, people will contact their insurance companies which can make for another headache.

"Insurances can be kind of. They use big words and long sentences and you don't understand that and you have to figure out who's going to fix your car and how long you're going to be without your car and what you're going to do in the meantime," Petersen continued.

If you want to avoid this, you are not completely helpless when it comes to mother nature.

Steve Darling at Kustomz says the most important preventative measure you can take is during the storm itself.

"So the best thing to do in a hailstorm obviously is have your vehicle in a garage, or a protected shelter, an overpass or a car port of some type."

Here are some tips:

1. Get a carport if you don't have a garage. You can find a nice one between 200 and 250 bucks.

2. Park besides a large building that can shield your vehicle -- depending on the direction the hail is coming from.

3. Get a car cover to protect from hailstones, a blanket or car mats.

Petersen said her car was at work when it was damaged.

"To have something to protect our car where we're at work and places would be nice," she said.