More than 500 student athletes begin new strength and conditioning program

Athletes at Central and Stevens High Schools are spending the summer developing strength, agility, and skills in each sport offered at their school through a new strength and conditioning program.

Through the collaboration of Physio Performance and Black Hills Surgical Hospital Sports Medicine, students will train Monday through Thursday with specific time slots based on their grade.

Program coaches are on site at the schools providing high-quality instruction and proper technique.

The founders of the program say it has been quite the introduction.

"It's been a really fun week. They've been bringing a lot of high energy to the weight room. They've bonded with the strength and conditioning coaches well. We're coordinating with sports coaches. We're building better all-around athletes and the kids are loving it so far," said Daniel Jensen, physical therapist, and owner of Physio Performance.

Students can still sign up for the new strength and conditioning program at any time.

Jensen says since the program is year-round for Central and Stevens High Schools, those athletes will see the benefits and utilize the program later in the summer or the beginning of the school year.