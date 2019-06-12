National anthem returns to KOTA TV and KEVN

Remember the time when your local television station ended its broadcast day with the national anthem? Well, the anthem rises again!

A daily broadcast of the national anthem returns to KOTA Territory TV and KEVN Black Hills Fox. (MGN)

KOTA Territory TV and KEVN don’t go off the air these days but that doesn’t mean we can’t pause for the “Star-Spangled Banner” once a day.

Beginning Monday, June 17, it will air right before 5 a.m., seven days a week on KOTA Territory TV. We are still working scheduling details for KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Reina Özbay, a 9 year-old Florida girl, sings the anthem. Watch the premiere edition in the video box above.

All Gray Television’s 93 stations across the country will air the national anthem.

