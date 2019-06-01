HBO's Deadwood: The Movie premiers in the town where its story began

HBO's Deadwood: The Movie brought hundreds to the Deadwood Mountain Grand for a trip down memory lane and an unforgettable finale premiere Friday night.

Fans, castmates, and partners begin to take their seats to watch the premiere of Deadwood: The Movie inside of Deadwood Mountain Grand (KEVN)

"This is one of my favorite series," one local fan said.

"I would not want to be any place else tonight, this is very cool," said another.

"Season 3 kind of left you wondering what was going to happen next so it'll be exciting to see later on what's going to happen in the movie," said another.

Considered one of the greatest television shows of all time, Deadwood showcases the town of Deadwood in the post-Civil War era, before the town known for its mining became a part of the United States, a lawless and untamed expanse, attracting people looking to get their hands on a piece of gold.

With the 1870s based series ending after 3-seasons in 2006, fans are glad to get the ending they deserve and closure to the history lesson the show has been able to pour out.

"Understanding the area, understanding the region, and understanding to certain speak, some of the personal stories that are going on in Deadwood," one man said.

Actors say the film in itself is a dream come true.

"It's still a wonderment and I think why … after 12 years of being on the shelf and to come back and to see people so happy," said Keone Young, who plays the role of "Mr. Wu" in the series and film.

The characters also say they are glad to return home.

"This is actually my fourth trip back to Deadwood so I have a special place in my heart for the Black Hills," said Geri Jewell, "Jewell."

The people in Deadwood say they are honored to be a part of history and says the show has done a lot for their old mining town.

"We've seen a huge increase in tourist bringing their families to town wanting to experience the Wild Wild West so as a local it's pretty exciting," one woman said.

"I never heard of us having a movie premiere in Deadwood or the Black Hills so this is pretty cool," said another local.

"It's cool to be heard with the community and kind of experience Deadwood for Deadwood," one man said.