Man decides not to open Medal of Honor Museum following community opposition

John Johnson was planning on opening his South Dakota Medal of Honor Museum Fall 2019, but after pushback on the project, he is going back to the drawing board.

"I don't want to have something that's going to be another source of division within the community and so to eliminate that, I'm going to stop this project," Johnson said.

Johnson initially wanted to create a museum that would honor the 3500 recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, but that would include the some 20 U.S. cavalry soldiers who participated in the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890 killing an estimated 300 Lakota women, children and elders.

As an African American having lived on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation for a few years, Johnson said he completely understands and agrees why people might not want that memory included and was also aware that more than 20 Native Americans have received the honor as well.

"If I heard that there was a museum going on in the south to recognize the Confederate war heroes, I would be the first one there to protest against that whole movement," Johnson expressed.

"Johnson should have learned the history of the Lakota people before he even made the proposal for the museum," said Tim Giago, owner of Native Sun News.

Beverley Warne, a nurse mentor and coordinator at South Dakota State University said, it is important for people to understand what the Lakota people hold in their hearts and really get to know them.

"This is just another opportunity, another opportunity for a lesson learned, for us to have these conversations that maybe have not taken place throughout our lifetime," added Whitney Rencountre, Ateyapi Program director.

Johnson says he will instead be opening a Native American art gallery, featuring the work of artists all throughout the Black Hills.

The doors are still set to open August 1.