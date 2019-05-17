Former principal in court, attorney wants to insert more evidence

Daniel Janklow, a former Rapid City principal, and his attorney Dana Hanna filed a motion to admit evidence in court this afternoon.

Hanna asked the court to insert evidence related to a 2013 criminal investigation in which Hanna says Janklow's accuser was involved.

Hanna told our reporter his motion seeks to show why the evidence is relevant and prove that the accuser is not credible as a witness.

Janklow is expected to appear back in court for an evidentiary hearing on June 7th.

