Oglala Lakota College opens new building in Kyle

Students on the Pine Ridge Reservation were smiling Thursday as the brand new Oglala Lakota College Center building opened in Kyle.

OLC celebrated the new Pejuta Haka College Center today with a ribbon cutting ceremony, songs, speeches and a community feed.

The tribe-chartered college's central campus is just outside of Kyle and the institution operates community centers in each of the reservations nine districts.

But the old Kyle community center, built in 1992, had fallen into disrepair and the learning environment had suffered.

"When it rains, it rains inside the building. When it snows it snows inside the building," said Oglala Lakota College's Stephanie Sorbel. "So a couple of years ago we got tired of rehabbing that building and we decided to put in a new building and we're just so excited because everything is so beautiful. We're getting state of the art technology."

Oglala Lakota College serves 18 hundred students at its main campus and annexes including one in Rapid City.