Year after Supreme Court win, New Jersey sports bets thrive

New Jersey casinos and racetracks took nearly $314 million worth of sports bets in April, the sixth consecutive month such wagering exceeded $300 million.

The figures were released Tuesday, the anniversary of New Jersey's U.S. Supreme Court win clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting.

See related story Deadwood vows to press ahead with effort to land sports betting

The sports betting money helped New Jersey to an increase of nearly 24 percent in gambling revenue in April compared with a year ago, to over $265 million.

The nine Atlantic City casinos showed an overall increase of nearly 17 percent, to nearly $251 million.

Internet gambling was up nearly 59 percent to $36.5 million.

So far, since sports betting began in New Jersey last June, nearly $2.64 billion has been wagered in the state on sports.