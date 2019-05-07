Consumers pull up a seat at the table with local beef producers

The Rapid City Beef Crawl put consumers in front of ranchers at the table Monday evening.

Put on by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, the event gave local beef producers an opportunity to inform and encourage consumers to eat beef while dining out.

Heather Maude and her husband have owned and operated a ranch that has been in his family for five generations for more than 100 years.

An agriculture journalist, Maude says she is happy to have an opportunity to let people know about what ends up on their plates at home.

"Any questions they have about where or how their food and specifically their beef is produced can be directed to those of us that actually raise it and the people in western SD and the surrounding area, we do raise the caliber of beef that ends up in restaurants on plates at events just like this so I think it's a great opportunity," Maude said.

Attendees could grab an appetizer at Firehouse Brewing Company, an entree at Que Pasa, and a dessert from Bake Works.