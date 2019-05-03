Art from all over South Dakota on display at Dahl Arts Center

The community got an opportunity to view work by an array of artists who currently live and work throughout the state Friday nigh at the Dahl Arts Center.

It was the opening of the South Dakota Governor's 8th Biennial Art Exhibition.

The exhibit features 74 pieces from 65 artists, with work from 12 other influential artists from throughout South Dakota.

There is a blend of video, sculpture, installation work, two-dimensional paintings, drawings, and much more.

The curator of the exhibit says because South Dakota is such a rural state, it is very important to be able to gather the pieces in one collection.

"Especially important, this kind of a show, I think for a rural state like ours and particularly for western SD where we have such a sparse and diverse and spread out population," said Denise Du Broy, curator for the Rapid City Arts Council.

Tom Thorson, a Hill City artist, says it feels great to be working among other powerful mediums but to have the opportunity to reach people from other parts of the state with his work.

The Governor's Art Exhibition will be on display at the Dahl through Saturday, August 17.