Beauty school slightly embraces parking changes

The students and staff at Black Hills Beauty College are no strangers to parking changes downtown.

"I've been working at the school for 28 years so I've kind of seen a little bit of everything," said Holly Keszler, manager and education director at Black Hills Beauty College.

When Holly Keszler first started, the City was enforcing two-hour parking limits, posing a problem for the college's clientele.

"The students take a little bit longer to do their hair and everything and so they were always getting tickets," she said.

The school has several students who have gotten tickets for parking past their time and have been forced to shuffle employees.

After Thursday night's parking meeting, the City decided to reduce the proposed 25-dollar parking fines to 15 dollars.

"We're enforcing our parking meters for an 11-hour period so if we issue a ten dollar ticket, it actually would be cheaper to get a ticket and stay at a meter so the ten-dollar ticket isn't going to work," said Sarah Hanzel, a long-range planner with Rapid City Area Community Development.

For the college, it is thinking about a way to capitalize on the downtown parking pass for the business.

"We would be able to do maybe do like a contest or something for students once a month or every so many months that they would get that parking spot because of the attendance or grades are going above and beyond type of deal." Keszler said.

She said the new digital smart meters could be right up their alley as well.

"I think that would be good because that's kind of what the younger generation kind of goes to and I think our students will probably use it," Keszler continued.

Hanzel said although there is a lot of apprehension for the parking plan, the City is rolling with a vision that will make parking more feasible for the people coming to visit.

"Know that these forms of parking management are tried and tested in many communities and we really are building this management plan on the understanding that parking meters will do a better job of making parking more available for those who are visiting."

If the second reading of the ordinance is approved on Monday night, the plan will become effective early June which is when the new proposed parking meters will be installed