Slushy roads make for slick travel conditions on last day of April

Tuesday made for a messy commute for drivers throughout the Black Hills, especially in Pennington County

Between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported seven non-injury accidents and two injury-related accidents.

Authorities said they responded to some lot rollovers where people ended up in ditches.

They said semis had trouble getting up hillsides due to the loss of traction of the road.

PCSO confirmed speed was certainly a component in Tuesday morning's chaos.

"Speed is usually the contributing factor to that. You really have to slow down. If the driving conditions are treacherous, if the road is snow-covered that means you don't have traction. That means you need to slow your vehicle down and drive at an appropriate speed," said

Sgt.Todd Battest, patrol for PCSO.

Even though the snow seems to be tapering off, authorities say advise people to still slow down and give themselves time to get where they need to go.