A 1/4 acre grass fire flared up in an area right behind the Dinosaur Park gift shop around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say it is the second grass fire in 24 hours suspected to be human-caused.

They also say this is the second day in a row where they have had little to no wind.

Firefighters performed a burn on the fire, creating a buffer in order to clean out hazardous fumes and get the grass back to normal.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is pending.