Eager visitors head out to Jewel Cave opening weekend

Wednesday's fire seven miles south of Jewel Cave burned about 100 acres, but that didn't stop Jewel Cave from opening this weekend along with the other National Parks.

To kick off National Park Week, cave tour fees were waived Saturday. People arrived at the park early to book their tours, taking advantage of the warmer weather. By 11 a.m. all of the tours for the day were filled. Now that the park is officially open, park rangers expect to see plenty of visitors throughout the season.

"Obviously when May comes around you start to see some vacationers in the area so quite frankly every indication we have from packets of information we send out, email requests for more information, people asking what time are the tours, asking about special events, we're actually planning for a wonderful 2019," says chief of Interpretation Bradley Block, Jewel Cave National Monument.

Block says it's important for people to keep in mind that tours fill up fast so arrive early if you want to book the Historic Lantern Tour or Discovery Talk. You can also book the scenic tour online up to 90 days in advance.