Goodwill holds annual spring job fair

Goodwilll of the Great Plains hosted their annual spring job fair at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center today...

More than 20 employers from a variety of job fields were on hand to meet-and-greet with potential employees.

Around 150 job seekers were in attendance including young adults from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation who learned new skills through Thunder Valley's Workforce Development through Sustainable Construction Program.

"We have a lot of the people that come to our job centers and do resumes on our computers," said Lisa Senecal with Goodwill of the Great Plains. "t's just a lot easier for everybody, we have a little bit of time to promote the event so they all know. Most of them can pre-apply then meet the employers."

For some it's all about the human interaction.

"This is a good opportunity to network with people," said John Engel, a current job seeker. "Having more of a human voice behind the company and not just paper and ink."

The job fair is held this time of year for employers who haven't met their workforce needs for the upcoming tourism season.