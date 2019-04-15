Suspect in teacher homicide awaits psych eval results

A man accused of murdering a retired Rapid City teacher completed a psychological evaluation.

On Monday in court the defense said they're still waiting for those evaluation results.

Thirty-year-old Andrew Eastman is charged with first degree murder in the death of Larry Mintzlaff.

Authorities extradited Eastman from New Mexico for allegedly murdering 64-year-old Mintzlaff back in June 2017.

The extradition happened six days after Eastman went missing from an inmate job site.

Eastman is also charged with second degree escape and two counts of grand theft.

He could face the death penalty if he's convicted of the murder charge.

His next status hearing is scheduled for April 23.