Piedmont bar gears up for tourism season

It may be hard to think of tourism season when the Black Hills just experienced another snow storm, but some businesses are already gearing up for the influx of customers.

The Slash J Saloon is a family-owned restaurant and bar in Piedmont.

The bar manager says they generally have the same amount of staff year-round.

However, they do order a lot more supplies in the summer, especially alcohol.

Last year, tourism generated nearly $300 million in state and local tax revenue.

Sarah Kinnerson, bar manager, Slash J Saloon, says, "It does pick up in the summer for us. Our locals are so good to us and they bring a lot of their families and friends in the summer. The park's just a little way's down from here so they have all the kids here. It's really great. We have a lot of people that come in that have been here years and years and years. And then the Rally also brings back our repeated customers."

Sarah says they also have corn hole tournaments on Mondays in the summer when foot traffic picks up.

