Johnson Siding business owners benefit from snowy weather

This week's snow storm forced many places to close around the Black Hills, but businesses near Johnson Siding welcomed the wintry blast with glee.

Johnson Siding received more than 17 inches of snow after the spring storm.

Although many stores closed their doors, establishments like the Rimrock Happy Tavern and the Johnson Siding General Store were open all three days of the storm.

General Store owner Randy Roth says he really benefitted from this week's weather.

Many customers stopped in to buy "ready to bake pizzas" and beverages to tide them over.

Randy Roth says, "It doesn't bother me. I'm from Montana. We're really used to a bunch of snow, but a lot of people are. That's why they don't want to go anywhere and so they come here instead of going into Rapid."

Roth says snow isn't a big deal to him, but he is looking forward to warmer weather.

There was also still snow along several hiking trails north of Johnson Siding.