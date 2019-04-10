Chamber of Commerce votes "yes" to becoming a part of Elevate Rapid City

Two Rapid City groups are solidifying an economic partnership.

On Tuesday members of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce voted in favor of its Articles of Incorporation.

Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce members are dedicated to promoting a strong business climate in the Black Hills.

And they want to further their mission with the help of Elevate Rapid City, a relatively new organization aiming to increase economic growth in Rapid City.

Hugh Boyle, Chair, Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, says, "At some point in time, economic development and the Chamber were together and then they split. We look at this as a reconciliation coming back together because we think we can do things more efficiently and better together."

On Tuesday chamber members voted yes to become a division of Elevate Rapid City.

Although the group will maintain their name and mission, they're also looking to change.

Hugh Boyle says, "It's going to be a fun, exciting time because we're going to do things a little bit differently in terms of having a report card and saying here are the metrics that we're going to try to hit and so we're going to run this hopefully more like a business would be run. Here are our goals. Here are our objectives. If we fall short of those or if we exceed those, why did we do that?"

Pat Burchill from Elevate Rapid City says he's excited to work with the chamber.

He's also looking forward to future projects.

Pat Burchill, Interim CEO, Elevate Rapid City, says, "We're helping fund the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority. They're kind of taking control of the base and the land outside the base. The new Ascent Innovation Center is going to be really exciting. It's going to be built just north of the post office and just east of the fire station over there. That's going to be a new 40,000 square foot facility that will work with the local institutions, especially the School of Mines."

The next step will be to draft by-laws for the new organization.