Pennington County commissioners make a Declaration of Local Disaster

March's winter storm took a financial toll on Pennington County, and the Board of Commissioners are expecting the same impact from Wednesday's blizzard.

Tuesday morning the commissioners made a Declaration of Local Disaster.

The blizzard of March 13 and 14 led to flooding, bridge collapses, and dam breaches throughout the county.

A county commissioner says the declaration gives the director of Pennington County Emergency Management permission to apply for FEMA funding.

If granted, the money could offset the cost of damages from previous storms and future problems from the storm on its way.

Ron Rossknecht, District, Pennington County Commission, says, "It's just important that we do everything possible that if there's money out there, that we need to make sure that we're going in the right direction to receive those."

Commissioners say fixing the bridge that collapsed on 164th Avenue in March could cost up to $800,000.

They hope the county can be reimbursed through FEMA money.