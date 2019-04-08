Helpline Center to honor volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Some people donate money.

Volunteers donate their time, and for the rest of the week, Helpline Center is honoring them during National Volunteer Week.

Helpline staff will visit nonprofits throughout the Black Hills.

They plan to give volunteers goodies and Helpline Center swag as a way of saying thank you for their service.

According to WalletHub, nearly 63 million people volunteer in the U.S. per year, serving a total of nearly eight billion hours.

Black Hills Program Coordinator Audrey Nordine says volunteers make a huge impact.

Audrey Nordine says, "They keep our community thriving. Many nonprofits are not able to do what they do without the support of volunteers whether that's because of finances, whether it's more feasible for volunteers to do the work. It's really beneficial for the volunteer and it's beneficial for the agencies that they serve."

Helpline Center is also accepting nominations for the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards.

The deadline is Friday April 12 at 5 P.M.

You can submit a nomination by visiting helplinecenter.org or dialing 2-1-1.