First responders dive into the dangers of Open Cut rescue

First responders have the stressful and dangerous job of saving lives.

Over the weekend they faced even tougher odds in Lead.

Before the sun even came up Sunday morning, Lawrence County Search and Rescue and nine other agencies saved two boys from the Open Cut mine.

Officials say the teens walked into a steep area on the west side of the mine and were unable to get back out.

Rick Wisser of Search and Rescue says with the rain and snow, falling down the 1,200 foot deep pit and becoming victims themselves was a major concern for crews.

Rick Wisser, president, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, says, "With the wet surfaces, there were several times that myself and others fell. You hurt yourself and you get muddy. You get wet, and you're already wet anyway because of the rain."

Teams used 300 foot long ropes and several other tools to anchor themselves in the mud.

After more than eight hours, they reached the boys and reunited them with their parents.

Rick Wisser says, "It was awesome. It was great to see that we had a lot of support. We pretty much exhausted our resources. We were tired. We worked through the night."

Wisser says the whole ordeal was avoidable and urges everyone to consider safety before disobeying "No Trespassing" signs.

Rick Wisser says, "You're putting the Search and Rescue people or first responders' lives at risk as well because they're the ones who will ultimately have to come rescue you and they're putting their neck on the line, too. So just think twice before you cross those barriers."

Barrick Gold Corporation owns Homestake Mining Company.

The corporation's manager says his team will reassess security measures around the Open Cut mine after the incident.

Although there are "No Trespassing" signs like these posted all along the fencing of the Open Cut mine, manager Jeff Burich says he will not press criminal charges against the boys.

He also adds he's just happy they're home safely.

Click here for the original story.