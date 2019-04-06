The unofficial start to baseball - clean up day

On Saturday, Little League Baseball players swapped out the baseball bats for the garbage bags. At Harney Little League hundreds of people turned out for the annual clean up day.

Along with picking up garbage and raking the fields, volunteers also replaced some of the grass and patched up the paint work.

Harney President Chris Kilpatrick says the clean up day marks the unofficial start to the baseball season. Games don't kick off for another three weeks but Harney will host a wooden bat tournament next week, sponsored by U.S. Bank.

Kilpatrick says baseball has a way of bringing people together.

"Baseball is America's pastime. It's tradition. It's apple pie," Kilpatrick said. "There's nothing better than coming out when it's summer time and watching a baseball game. The hotdogs taste better. Everything is better with a game of baseball.

For many families, Little League is all about the kids.

"It's really awesome watching these kids play. They love the game. They get out here and get dirty and it's just a lot of fun," Kilpatrick said.

With focus on cleaning and getting the fields ready, clean up day wouldn't be possible without the volunteers.

"The turn out is amazing. There are 300-400 people here today supporting the league," Kilpatrick said. "It's a wonderful atmosphere all the people donating their time and that's Little League baseball. Everybody donates their time."

Games start on April 29, with opening day is May 4.