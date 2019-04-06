Prom-goers strike a pose at Chapel in the Hills

For many, prom is considered an American rite of passage, and plenty of Rapid City Area School students are experiencing it for the first time Saturday night.

Members of the junior class transformed the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena into "A Night Out of This World."

Although prom doesn't start until 7 o'clock, students get dressed hours in advance to strike a pose at Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City.

The popular prom photo spot looks like a piece of Norway plopped down in western South Dakota.

Girls showed off their floor-length gowns and fresh corsages while the boys looked dapper in their tuxes.

Adam Salter, junior, Stevens High School, says, "Probably just spending some time with my friends, having a good time. I pretty much did everything the same besides I put a tux on instead of a hoodie."

Ellie Schad, junior, Stevens High School, says, "I'm actually really excited. It's really fun just seeing everyone here. It didn't take that long to get ready, but this is weird because I'm never dressed like this."

More than a thousand high schoolers are expected to attend the Central-Stevens prom Saturday night at the Civic Center's Barnett Arena.

After prom students could go to Central or Stevens for some free post-prom food.

