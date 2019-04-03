'Game of Thrones' Oreos hit store shelves next week

Does the road to the iron throne lead through the land of Oreos?

It's a tasty thought.

The cookie maker debuted its version of the iconic "Game of Thrones" title sequence on Tuesday, recreating Westeros in all its cookies-and-cream glory.

"The most epic cookies of all time are here. #GameOfCookies #ForTheThrone," the YouTube post says.

The cookies are set to appear in stores on April 8.

There are four distinct GOT cookies. One for each of the three remaining houses, plus the White Walkers.

For the House of Stark, the Oreo depicts a direwolf.

For the Lannisters, it's a lion.

A three-head dragon is on the cookie for the Targaryens.

And the Knight King's mug is on the White Walkers Oreo.

Dip that in your milk.

"Game of Thrones" fans have been drooling for the start of the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama since season seven ended back on August 27, 2017.

Until it debuts on April 14, folks will just have to console themselves in cookies. Be strong.

