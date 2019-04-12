Child hurt after plummeting from a balcony at Mall of America, suspect in custody

A 5-year-old child plummeted three floors Friday after being pushed or thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, according to witnesses, and police said a 24-year-old man was in custody.

A 5-year-old child suffered significant injuries when, according to witnesses, a man either threw or pushed the child from the third floor of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, police said. / Source: CNN VAN

Bloomington Police Chief Jeffrey Potts said police don't think there is any relationship between the man and the family of the child, who suffered "significant injuries" and was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the child may have been pushed or thrown from the mall's third level to the first floor, Potts said. He said the suspect immediately took off running but was quickly found and arrested at the mall.

The condition of the child is not known, but reports state that witnesses attempted CPR.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that a man in 60′s attempted to stop the suspect, but was assaulted by him.

A witness said a woman screamed that her child was thrown from the balcony.

Brian Johnson told WCCO-TV the woman was screaming, "Everybody pray, everybody pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge."

Police don't have an idea about possible motive, Potts said.

"At this point we believe this is an isolated incident," the chief said. "We're actively trying to figure out why this occurred."

The 4.2-million-square-foot Mall of America is in Bloomington, about 10 miles south of Minneapolis. The mall, which opened in 1992, has more than 520 stores and is visited by 40 million visitors annually, according to its website . Attractions include Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park and Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium.

