5 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Rapid City

Guns continue to be an extremely popular item for thieves to lift from unlocked vehicles, with the latest burglary sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The theft was from a vehicle parked on the 2100 block of Oak Avenue. The victim said a pickup was parked, unlocked, on the street. A handgun and two magazines were taken from the pickup's center console.

This is the fifth firearm taken from an unlocked vehicle in Rapid City in just over two weeks.

The other reported incidents are:

- April 7, a loaded handgun was taken from the glove box of an unlocked car on the 1200 block of North Lacrosse Street.

- April 4, a handgun was stolen from a vehicle on the 1700 block of East Highway 44

- April 3, a revolver was taken from an unlocked pickup on the 100 block of Nevada Drive

- March 30, a handgun was stolen from an unlocked pickup on the 400 block of Liberty Street

"Responsible gun ownership start with being accountable for a firearm at all times," a Rapid City police release stated. "Vehicles make terrible gun safes. Never leave a firearm in an unlocked vehicle. If you must store a firearm in a vehicle, ensure the vehicle and firearm are properly secured. Always lock your vehicle before leaving it unattended. Take valuable items inside, or conceal them if you must leave them in your vehicle."