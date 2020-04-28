4th of July fireworks approved for Mount Rushmore celebration

It's official. This year's celebration of America's birthday will go off with a bang at Mount Rushmore.

The National Park Service on Tuesday announced the return of Fourth of July celebration fireworks after an 11-year absence due to fire concerns. This comes after an environmental assessment found the fireworks would not cause a significant impact.

Of course, the celebration is contingent on the pandemic reopening guidelines; as well as the traditional "flies in the ointment," such as weather, security and wildland fire conditions.

"President Trump and I believe that our nation's founding should be celebrated with the same pomp and parade that John Adams described in 1776, and having a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore once again will be an incredible spectacle for the American people to enjoy," Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said.

"We appreciate all the work President Trump and his team at the Department of the Interior have done to make this celebration possible again for the country," Gov. Kristi Noem added.

The NPS will work with other agencies, including the state of South Dakota, to develop celebration plans.

A specific date and event schedule has not been determined at this time. The president has been invited to visit.