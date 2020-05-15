44 people in South Dakota have now died due to COVID-19

Another person from Minnehaha County has died due to COVID-19; while active cases and hospitalizations dropped Thursday.

The state has 95 new coronavirus infections; bringing the total to 3,887. Active cases dropped by 43 to 1,269 due to a large number of new recoveries.

Thursday’s death report brings the state total to 44. Officials say the new death was a woman over age 80 who lived in Minnehaha County.

The state recorded 137 new recoveries, bringing that total to 2,574.

While the state recorded a larger number of positive cases than it had in recent days, the state also processed a larger number of tests. The state processed over 900 tests Friday; that number had hovered in the 600s in recent days. Roughly 10 percent of Thursday’s tests were positive.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

