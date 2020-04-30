4-year-old's name released from Hughes County fatal crash on Sunday

A four-year-old from Pierre has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night east of Pierre.

A car was on West Bend Road in Hughes County when it rolled in a ditch.

The driver, Emerald Plenty Chief, 24 from Pierre, and one of the passengers, Dakota Abraham, 19 from Harrold, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Evrik Plenty Chief, 4 from Pierre, was pronounced dead at the Pierre hospital.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.