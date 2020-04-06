4 dozen new cases of COVID-19 in SD, all East River

South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the state total to 288 as of Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Minnehaha County now accounts for almost half of South Dakota's coronavirus infections, 140. The East River county has 36 of the 48 new cases. West River counties have not seen a new case in some time.

The state reports that 91 people have already recovered from the virus; 23 people overall have been hospitalized and no new deaths were reported. You can go to the state Department of Health website (a link is below) to get more data.

There were 10 new cases in Wyoming, which now has 207 infected; with 52 of them now recovered. No one in Wyoming has died because of the coronavirus.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.