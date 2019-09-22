4 bodies found in boarded-up house in Cleveland

Cleveland EMS confirms four bodies were found dead on arrival in a house on the city's east side around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators were at the scene in hazmat suits Saturday night where four bodies were found in an abandoned house on Cleveland's east side. (Source: WOIO/Gray News)

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The bodies have yet to be identified.

An investigation is currently underway. Crime scene investigators were analyzing the evidence in hazmat suits.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was also on scene.

