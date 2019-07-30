4 Rapid City people indicted on federal gun charges

Four Rapid City people are indicted on federal gun charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

The three men and one woman were indicted by a grand jury July 23 and subsequently pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. All four people are convicted felons.

They are:

Julie Cagle (also known as Julie Davis and Julie Dzuirman), 48: charged with unlawfully being in possession of two firearms.

Mason Means, 21: accused of unlawfully having a semi-automatic pistol.

Wanbli Morris, 34: unlawfully possessing a stolen semi-automatic pistol.

Juan Rosale, 45: unlawfully having a semi-automatic pistol.

Each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

