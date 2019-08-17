4-H kids compete in robotics competition at Central States Fair

The Central States Fair isn't only about the fast rides and fried food.

Tucked away like a clover, you'll find 4-H kids taking the lead on their latest projects.

Using their head, heart, hands, and health, the Pennington County 4-H program teaches youth to be leaders in their community.

"I think it's important because it teaches a lot of different life lessons, it teaches responsibility, it teaches leadership roles, it encourages them to go out in their community and make a difference and it really provides them the stepping stones they need in order to be a successful adult," said Regina Bakley, 4-H youth program advisor.

But it isn't only about agriculture, there's everything from photography to baking competitions.

For team Shockwave, they've been preparing for the robotics competition for months.

"This is our second competition and then these two are going to state to hopefully win more ribbons," said Kelsi Kroeger, 4-H member.

Team Shockwave's robot has a push sensor to help navigate the path.

The goal of the competition is to pick up the ring and drop it in the right location.

"Especially in somewhere like Rapid City, you think Rapid City, you think city, which means a lot of people think oh, you can't do agriculture in rapid city, and I think it's important because they can have ducks, they can have chickens, they can still be part of that agricultural community and that whole 4-H family without actually bringing in the large livestock," said Regina Bakley.

Twelve-year-old Kelsi who also competes in singing and blanket-making joined 4-H two years ago and has some advice for those who might be considering it.

"I would tell them that it's really fun, and you get to do a lot of different things, and explore new ideas." said Kelsi Kroeger.

