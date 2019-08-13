3rd biker dies from injuries in crash during Sturgis Rally

A Yuma, Colo., man has died from injuries sustained in a crash near Johnson Siding. He is the third biker to die during this year’s Sturgis Rally.

Tony Weber, 67, was northbound on Norris Peak Road Friday, Aug. 9, when he lost control of his motorcycle, slid into a ditch and hit a barbed wire fence.

Weber was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital where he died Sunday.

Debra Milota, a 59-year-old biker from Omaha, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a crash Tuesday, Aug. 6. Milota failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 14A and hit another motorcycle coming from the other direction.

Also Tuesday, 29-year-old Brandon Anderson of Norman, Okla., was killed when he lost control of his bike on Old Rochford road, sliding into a ditch.

